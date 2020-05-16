FRIENDS Trivia #24: THIS Lead Member Signed The Show For Money, Was Almost Bankrupt!

FRIENDS Trivia #24: By now, we know that Jennifer Aniston didn’t want to be a part of the finale season. Also, we know Courteney Cox being offered Rachel Green, but instead opting for Monica Geller. But did you know one of these cast members did the show for money? That’s what our unknown fact for the day is.

Who ever thought Marta Kauffman and David Crane’s FRIENDS would turn out to be a cult classic? With that, our 6 cast members – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc gained unprecedented fame too! The craze for Rachel is such that despite being years old, she’s considered a fashion icon. In fact, Jennifer Aniston ended up making a Guinness Book of World Record on her Instagram debut.

Irrespective of all of these expectations, our Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey Tribbiani signed the show only for the money. The actor had only $11 in his pocket when he was offered the role. In fact, his previous 3 series had been a massive fail, and FRIENDS turned out to be a career saver.

Talking about it in a conversation with The Sun, Matt LeBlanc had said, “Friends, when it came my way, was my fourth TV series – and the other three had failed. I had exactly $11 in my pocket the day I was hired. I had to go back and read for the part of Joey a total of six times. It was far from certain, I would get the role.”

And life totally took a drastic change for our Joey Tribbiani who went onto earn as much as $1 million per episode during the season finale. Matt credited his entire success to his mother. He said, “My mom brought me up to follow my heart. We never really had any money but she supported me in everything I did.”

Clearly, it’s been a hell of a journey for Matt LeBlanc. Stay tuned for more such FRIENDS trivia.

