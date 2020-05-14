FRIENDS NEW Update: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox & Squad To Come On THIS Festival!

FRIENDS – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were supposed to have a reunion… until the coronavirus ruined it all! We will now have to wait longer, and longer – honestly, no idea to how long! But we do have a piece of good news and we’re sure you won’t be able to keep calm.

Kevin Bright, director, and producer of FRIENDS, recently appeared on Maria Menounos’ Better Together daytime show on May 12. Not only did he give us details on what’s going behind the scenes, but let out a big scoop. The producer might have just spilt when the makers are aiming for the reunion episode to go on-air.

Talking about how the FRIENDS team does not want to come up with a virtual reunion, Kevin Bright said, “We’re just waiting. We’re waiting for a window. We feel the reunion needs to be done in front of an audience. We can’t share it after all this time. So, uh, tentatively speaking, we’re hoping that the special will be completed by Thanksgiving. And, uh, that the show will be seen on HBOMax at that time.”

Bright also gave an interesting scoop on an alternative ending of FRIENDS that according to him may have worked out. “In my heart, I feel like the show could’ve gone another one or two years…Joey was not married, something might have happened there going forward. The other two years could’ve been Joey finding true love!”

And wait, That’s not it. Kevin Bright also spoke about what we can expect from the upcoming episode. “What’s tough about it is the clips have been picked over so much over the years. Coming up with a fresh approach to those clips, and hopefully digging through the old dailies, you know, we have every piece of footage we ever shot on FRIENDS. And maybe seeing something while the cameras are still rolling, that the audience has never seen before. An alternate take of a scene that the audience knows very well.”

We certainly can’t wait to see what will be served on the platter for us. Because FRIENDS, forever!

