Bella Thorne knows what she is doing when it comes to fashion. It is time and again proven through her stylish outfits, be it for the red carpet or in general. Recently, The Babysitter actress celebrated her 25th birthday on 8 October. She shared snaps from her party on her Instagram.

The actress enjoyed a tropical getaway with pals and treated fans by posting photos in different fits. The one that caught the attention was the small metallic green bikini top that flaunted her under b**bs.

While talking about Bella Thorne, once, the Her and Him actress wowed everyone in a sultry gown at the Joker premiere at Venice Film Festival in 2019. The actress donned a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress that revealed her s*xy long legs, and even her underwear was visible through it.

Bella Thorne wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress to the 2019 Venice Film Festival premiere of “Joker”. #Venezia76 pic.twitter.com/NdVraUuCNV — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 1, 2019

The gown had a slit that went up to Bella Thorne’s thigh. The upper half of the gown was as dramatic as the bottom one. The Babysitter: Killer Queen actress didn’t mind sharing a peak of her b**bs through the plunging neckline. The entire dress seems so delicate that we wondered how she managed to spend the entire premiere in it without a slip or a malfunction.

Bella styled the gown with a chunky silver chain choker, strappy black open-toe sandals, rings, and a red string bracelet. She let her hair tied in a bun with a few strands hanging from the side. Thorne’s face was covered with maroon-brownish makeup.

It is one of our all-time favourite looks of the actress. Bella Thorne carried it with confidence and panache. What do you think about the Shake It Up actress’s outfit?

