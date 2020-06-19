Want Flawless Skin Like Jennifer Garner? Here’s How You Can Achieve It

Jennifer Garner is 48-years-old and doesn’t look a day more than 25. The Peppermint actress is always making headlines either for her love life that includes Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend Ana De Armas or her professional life.

Jennifer Garner is often complimented for her flawless skin we wonder what all does she uses to achieve this beautiful skin.

Talking to HelloGiggles, Jennifer Garner revealed that SPF is an important part of her daily routine and said, “I’ll see my friends in hats or trying to stand in the shade, and I think, ‘All of that is great, but you also need to use SPF every day. The sun is too strong, I feel like it’s helping my skin stay as young as, you know, as young as it can.”

Jennifer Garner also revealed that she’s a fan of retinol and can’t go a day without it. Speaking to InStyle, the Peppermint actress revealed, “I think that as you start to get older and get deep into your 40s, you have to figure out what your retinol product is going to be.”

She is a cardio person. No matter how tired Garner is, the Juno actress never skips her cardio class. Jennifer Garner told Allure, “I always wash my face morning and night. Sometimes when I’m tired, I’ll just use a makeup wipe. Right now I’m really into cleansing oil.”

For her hair, Garner revealed that she doesn’t really uses blow-dryer or heat equipment to blow-out her hair but try and believes in blow-drying hair naturally.

For her diet, Jennifer Garner revealed that she eats a lot of green veggies and fruits.

