Want A Glowing Skin? THIS Rs. 50 Product Is The Beauty Hack You Need!

Thousands of products could be a part of our dressing table, but how many do really suit us? Try acne-prone products, and that may take away the shine. On the other hand, even if you use too much moisturizer, it may develop some breakouts too. So how do we find a balance? Well, we may just have a cure for you.

First off, it is really really important to follow a proper CTM (cleanse, tone, moisturize) method to follow every single day. And yes, twice! While morning may just consist of using your daily moisturizer along with maybe sun protection, it is during the night when the skin gets plenty amount of time to absorb the products.

What we have today on our recommendation isn’t any of those expensive branded creams, neither is it something ayurvedic! All you need to do is simply go to any medical store and ask for ‘Glycerine.’ Yes, that’s the beauty hack we’re talking about. A small bottle is available at just Rs. 50 and can be conveniently used for at least 2 months. But how do oily skin people use it? Read on!

Glycerine is the go-to product for all the people with dry skin. It is even medically proven to help your minute rashes, irritation, or skin burns.

For oily skin, one can simply add a few drops of ‘Gulabjal’ (rose water) or aloe vera gel. You could mix the two, and try applying the mixture every night for a week and notice the difference on your skin.

NOTE: All you need is ONE drop of Glycerine and that would be enough. Do you not apply too much of the product or that could land you with some unnecessary breakouts.

A balance of everything is indeed beneficial, and this one is cost-effective, and personally my favourite. Gone are the days when you need expensive serums just to gain that shine before applying makeup or simply going out. Because in the end, natural is the best! Isn’t it?

If you have any queries, feel free to drop them in under the comment section below. Stick to this space for some more ‘Ghar Ke Saste Nuske.’

