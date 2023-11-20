Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia has carved a unique niche for herself as an actress, delivering back-to-back critically acclaimed projects in the OTT space. Other than her acting chops, Tamannaah has also become the talk of the town for her daring fashion choices, which she somehow manages to pull off with the utmost ease while also oozing a sensuality that is exclusive to her. When Tam is not shooting, she is delivering some high-end lewks, proving that she is the new ‘It Girl’ of Bollywood who isn’t afraid to experiment with her style to establish herself as the true blue fashionista in the tinsel town.

Just when we were wrapping our heads around Tamannaah’s exquisite festive season looks as she redefined ethnic goals in sizzling sarees and captivating lehengas, she wowed us with yet another show-stopping look, channeling her inner Barbie in a stunning pink dress. Scroll ahead as we describe her fit for you.

As Tamannaah continues to scale new heights on the professional front, she is also making headlines for her whirlwind romance with beau Vijay Varma. The couple, who have already made their official red carpet debut, are “seriously considering” tying the knot in 2024. Reportedly, the Jailer actress is “under pressure” from her parents to get married, and with Vijay being her perfect plus one, Tam is keen on beginning the next chapter of her life. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Circling back to her outfit, Tamannaah brought her Barbie persona back into fashion with a shimmery pink off-shoulder gown. The body-hugging ensemble that embraced her perfect curves included a plunging neckline and a floor-gazing hem. She opted for glass stilettos with pencil heels that elevated her frame, adding depth to her entire look and accessorized the outfit with diamond rings.

The Jee Karda actress’s glam game was strong, with a dewy base and heavily blushed cheeks. Her defined brows and mascara-laden lashes enhanced her mesmerizing gaze and glossy pink lips added a touch of pop, which amplified the bling quotient of her look. The actress let her sleek hair parted from the middle rest on her shoulder. Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in the Tamil film Aranmanai 4, and the Hindi film Vedaa.

