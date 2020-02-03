Taimur Ali Khan Accompanies Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s As Her Date For Mamu Armaan Jain’s Wedding Function

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate diva of B-Town as she never fails to surprise us with her stunning fashion choices. But more than her stylish outfits, what steals the limelight is her son Taimur Ali Khan’s presence with her. The little munchkin is loved by everyone and spotting him roaming with his parents has become a favourite thing for his fans.

Taimur accompanied mommy Kareena as her date to Armaan Jain’s wedding today. The two got a cute photoshoot done before heading to the wedding and their pictures have gone viral in no time. Kareena opted for a yellow saree while Taimur looked adorable in a blue ethnic wear.

Kareena’s wore Nikasha’s pitambari yellow leheriya saree for the occasion. The saree had golden and brown work on it while the border of the saree was defined with pattern work printed in golden colour. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse which was cut out from the same cloth as the border of the saree.

Talking about her jewellery, she opted for a pair of gorgeous Chandbalis, a ring and added a pair of bangles to complete the look. Her make up was also quite subtle. She opted for smokey copper eyeshadow, kohl eyes, thick eyebrows and lots of highlighter. She added a bindi to complete her look. Kareena tied her hair in a bun and added a gajra to accentuate the look.

As for the cute munchkin, he wore a blue coloured pathani for the pre-wedding event. He opted for white shoes and looked absolutely dapper in it.





The pre-wedding event of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra was attended by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Tara Sutaria, Boney Kapoor and Suniel Shetty besides members of the Kapoor clan.

