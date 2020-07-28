Rihanna Launches Fenty Skin’s First Three Products For Every Skin Type & We Are So Excited!

Rihanna, the iconic idol, launched Fenty Beauty in 2017. The cosmetics brand became popular in no time, thanks to its broad inclusivity across skin tones and gender.

Now, Rihanna has revealed her first products for Fenty Skin. The great thing about these products is that these are for every skin type. They can also be used daily as a skincare routine.

Rihanna had been working on Fenty Skin since the days of Fenty Beauty. So these products do not come as a huge surprise.

Erin O’Neill, SVP of Fenty Skin, while talking to beauty editors on a Zoom call during the introduction of the products, said, “She talked about this idea of, in order to have have great makeup, you have to have great skin. She said always felt really intimidated and overwhelmed by skincare.”

In a statement, Rihanna said, “Fenty Skin is everything I wish I had back then. I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”

Fenty Skin’s products are practical and inventive. They are easy to use, and you don’t need to have an extensive skincare routine every day to have glowy skin.

The singer disclosed the products on her Instagram. The three products are a cleanser, a toner, and a sunscreen:

Total Cleans’ r Remove-It-All Cleanser ($25)

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum ($28)

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($35; refill $30)



Well, we are so excited about these products! Share your opinions as well in the comments.

