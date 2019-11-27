Opt For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Yellow Suit To Make Heads Turn This Wedding Season

The former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses of B-Town. Her elegance and royalty are world-known. Yesterday, the Devdas actress attended an event at the Gateway Of India which was organised to pay respect to the late martyrs who sacrificed their lives during 26/11 attacks.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a yellow suit and with the same coloured embroidery over it and looked breathtaking in the outfit. She wore it with a sheer dupatta and chooridar bottoms. The dupatta had sequins work all over and mirror work on the border.

She accessorised her look with shiny metal danglers and donned a subtle makeup look. Her makeup was all glam with golden hues on the eyelids and black eyeliner. She paired it with soft rose pink lips and carried a blingy clutch with her outfit.



She kept her hair fuss-free and donned a straight middle parting hairdo with added the right kind of extra glam to the look.

If you are attending a wedding soon and haven’t yet decided what to wear, well we would suggest you go for this outfit without having second thoughts!

