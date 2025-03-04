Disha Patani looks like a dream in all the outfits she wears, and her social media feed is a guilty pleasure for many. The actress recently appeared in a music video, Tell Me, in which she sported a gorgeous pink desi attire that made her look like a princess. Her fan pages have separately posted the look, and we just had to decode it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Disha’s fashion statements have always been in the news and have evolved over the years. From ethnic wear to casual and glamorous gowns, she dons every outfit confidently. She looks good also because of her perfectly toned body. The actress religiously follows her diet and workout routine, setting an excellent example for her followers.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress has more than 61.3 million followers on Instagram. Disha Patani sported a pink sharara set with white chikankari work. The top featured a plunging neckline and a backless design. The bottom has a flared design with lots of pleats. The outfit was completed with a sheer pink dupatta with a white border and polka dots.

It looked like something straight out of a fairytale with a desi twist. Her makeup look was also ethereal and very chic. It felt as if she was not wearing anything on her very natural and skin-like. Her outfit was so chic and gorgeous that Disha opted for minimal accessories, except for a pair of earrings and a stack of bangles on one hand. She also wore a massive cocktail ring on one of her fingers.

Disha Patani wore a lightweight foundation base with rosy and highlighted cheeks for makeup. She also used subtle eye makeup to maintain the monochromatic look. She completed her makeup with a gorgeous shade of pink lipstick. Her long and shiny hair, featuring beautiful curls, was kept open. It was parted on the side, and the loose curls perfectly framed her beautiful face. She looked like a pure angel, so serene and beautiful.

Several fan pages of Disha shared pictures and videos of the actress on Instagram, seemingly from the Tell Me music video’s sets sporting that pink ensemble. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪’𝓼 𝓐𝓷𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓵 🦋 (@disha.my.queen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha’s♥❀𝖗ꜞ𝖒ᵢ♡🧸 (@dishapatani_mycuteloveangel_)

Disha Patani starrer music video Tell Me by Karan Aujla and One Republic was released last month and is available on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

For more such fashion & lifestyle features, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Oscars 2025: James Bond Gets The Star Treatment With Electrifying Tribute By Lisa, Doja Cat & Raye!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News