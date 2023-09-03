Madhuri Patle from Nagpur, Maharashtra has earned the honour of representing India at the forthcoming Mrs Universe pageant, scheduled to take place from October 1 to 10 in Manila, Philippines after being feted as Mrs Universe India 2023 by She is India.

Speaking of her victory, Patle expressed: “This win is a testament to the power of perseverance and the unyielding spirit that resides within each of us. I’m immensely proud to be the recipient of this honour and to carry forward the message that She truly is India – strong, confident, and unstoppable.”

“As I wear this crown, I stand not just as an individual achiever, but as a representative of every woman who dares to dream and break barriers.”

The eighth edition of Mrs India She is India 2023, co-powered by Zulfeyn, concluded in a dazzling display of beauty and talent, leaving an indelible mark on the world of pageantry. From August 27 to 30, the event unfolded at the prestigious venue, The Umrao, in New Delhi, showcasing the very best of India’s beauty and grace.

On the pinnacle evening of August 30, amidst a backdrop of glitz and glamour, the Mrs. India – She is India 2023 Pageant reached its crescendo.

The air was thick with anticipation as over 200 people emerged as the radiant and deserving winner, taking centre stage as the new queen.

The crown was ceremoniously placed upon her head by Aditi Sharma and sashed by Shruti Cauvery Iyer & Noyonita Lodh, a moment that signified the culmination of not just the pageant, but of a remarkable journey of empowerment and transformation.

The illustrious Mrs India She is India 2023 Pageant witnessed the remarkable journey of nine exceptional finalists who truly embody the spirit of empowerment and grace.

Aisshwarya Deshmukkh, Tanya Puri, Kanchan Shinde Mujumdar, Tanishq Rupchandani, Madhuri Patle, Shivani Bagadia, Neha Brave, Yapoli, Priya Singh Shukla Gupta each brought their unique blend of talent, resilience, and charisma to the stage.

The finalists of Mrs India She is India 2023 exemplified not just beauty, but compassion as well. They have taken up the cause of supporting an NGO dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating victims of human trafficking, demonstrating their commitment to making a positive impact on society. In addition to the main winner, the event celebrated the achievements of Shivani Bagadia as first Runner Up and Aisshwarya Deshmukkh as second Runner Up, each embodying the spirit of the pageant.

The panel of judges for the this of Mrs India She is India 2023 included Kunal Kapoor, actor and founder of Ketto; Dr Swapna Misra, Director at Fortis and the first certified international robotic gynaecological surgeon; Noyonita Lodh, Miss Universe India 2015; Bhumika Bahl, Make-up Expert; Richa Singh, Founder of She is India; and Rachel Gupta, Miss Supertalent of the World 2022, each bringing their diverse expertise and perspectives to the evaluation process.

Championing the Voice of Power of Change were Aditi Sharma, Mrs. India She is India 2022; Rachel Gupta, reigning Miss Supertalent of the World 2022; Bhumika Bahl, the accomplished Make-up Expert; Ria Wahi, Nutrition Expert and Founder of Guilt-free; Nakshatra, The Logical Astrologist; Shreya Verma, Miss International 2022; and Sanjana Shekharmantri, an Inclusive Model in Pageantry who proudly represents the Plus Size category.

Richa Singh, Founder and Director, She Is India, expressed: “Witnessing the culmination of this extraordinary journey fills my heart with immense pride. She Is India stands as a beacon of empowerment, and every step of this event reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and celebrating the strength and grace of Indian women.

“The vision that began with a dream has now transformed into a platform that ignites change and empowers women to rewrite their destinies. As we celebrate the winners and their remarkable journeys, we also celebrate the spirit of every participant who took part in this empowering experience.”

