There’s no doubt that Kylie Jenner is the true fashionista of today’s generation. From styling corset tops to corset dresses, leather pants, latex dresses to bikini suits and co-ord sets, Kylie is the queen of fashion. Whenever she steps outside, she always tries to put her best fashion foot forward. Recently, she shared a series of pictures from her latest home photoshoot, and the photos broke the internet. Why? Check out below!

Kylie is one of the fashionistas who knows how to carry herself even in a s*xy bikini. However, this time, she took the internet by storm with her unbuttoned monokini look.

A few hours ago, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in two different posts from her latest home photoshoot. In the photos, the diva can be seen wearing a black coloured sleeveless bodyfit monokini with plunging neckline detailing. She paired the look with no accessories and no shoes as she posed on her bed for the photoshoot. She flaunted her busty assets, b*ttcheeks and her s*xy long legs in the outfit.

Check out the pictures here:

For makeup, Kylie Jenner opted for a glam one, including light foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, highlighted cheekbones, mascara-laden lashes, pink glossy lip shade. She dusted highlighter on her nose tips and temple areas to give a shiny look. She kept her wet hair open to add a s*xiness to the look.

A few days back, Kylie shared a few pictures where she could be seen giving a unique touch to the graphic winged eyeliner with shadows for a Batman photoshoot.

What are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s monokini looks? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

