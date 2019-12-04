Kriti Sanon’s Neon Yellow Saree With A Strapless Blouse Is A PERFECT Haldi Outfit For You!

Kriti Sanon has been wearing really lovely outfits for the promotion of her upcoming film, Panipat. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. Panipat is a periodic drama based on the renowned historical event of the third battle that took place in Panipat.

Kriti is quite experimental when it comes to her style. She likes playing with colours, prints and designs. She has been wearing quite a variety while promoting Panipat. She wore a neon yellow Manish Malhotra saree and we are tripping our heart over it.

The saree is multitiered and the blouse has ruffle and flared sleeves. It’s a strapless blouse which is giving that extra glam to the saree. The yellow embroidered belt on the saree is giving it a non-traditional twist which is detailing the entire look.

Luka Chuppi actress has kept her makeup very subtle with soft pink smokey eyes and nude lips. She has accessorised the look with an emerald choker and a simple yet stylish statement ring. She has opted for open wavy hair with a side parting and looks a breath of fresh air.





Panipat released on December 6, 2019. Kriti is also busy shooting for her next, Mimi which is slated to release next year.

