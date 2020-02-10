Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Samantha Akkineni! Who Wore The Sheer Organza Saree Better? VOTE NOW!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Akkineni are two fashion icons that many people follow religiously. The two divas know how to rock an outfit like a boss and have inspired many to follow new fashion trends. The actresses are often spotted wearing the chicest casual wears and make sure that they make heads turn when they arrive on the red carpet.

But today, it is even more than just their trendy outfits as we are going to talk about a fashion face-off between these two stars. Kareena and Samantha wore a similar personalised organza saree and we would like to know who wore it better. While Kareena opted this look for the promotions of her last film Good Newwz, south star Samantha went for the same look for the promotions of her film Jaanu.

Kareena’s organza saree was designed by Picchika and had elaborate floral work on it in pastel colours. It had golden work on it and what added more drama to the saree was her name customised on the front of the saree. Kareena teamed her saree with an off-shoulder blouse and kept her makeup to minimal.

She applied a glossy nude lipstick, dawn-tinted eye shadow to complete the look. Kareena added beautiful golden earrings to enhance her look and tied her hair in a loose braid. Kareena also wore a ring in one of her fingers and ditched wearing any neckpiece.









Coming to Samantha’s outfit, it was an exact same saree customised specially for the south actress. The organza saree by Picchika had ‘Jaanu’ written on the front. Jaanu is Samantha’s upcoming film. She paired her look with a halter neck blouse giving it an edgy look.

She opted for shades of pink for her makeup. She applied a pink coloured lipstick and added a dash of pink eyeshadow with it. She went for a matt base and added highlighter to accentuate her look. She opted for golden statement earrings and added a silver ring to complete the look. She tied her hair in a voluminous ponytail.







Both the actress looked quite beautiful in the saree. Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments section below.

