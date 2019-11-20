Isha Ambani’s Floral Pink Lehenga Is The PERFECT Option For Your Dreamy Outfit This Wedding Season; Take Notes

The 2019’s wedding season is almost here and if you still haven’t decided what your bridal lehenga will be, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Isha Ambani recently wore a powder pink floral lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and we can’t stop gushing over it!

Isha Ambani wore a customized lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and it’s winning hearts on the internet. If you’re looking for something different from the Sabyasachi couture since you see every other Bollywood actress wearing his lehenga, then this lehenga will definitely give you the kind of grace you’re looking for your D-day.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The lehenga is very detailed and has beautiful embroidery done over the same. The flowers are made using sequins silk threads and crystals. The color is so pretty and would be perfect if you don’t want to wear mainstream bright colors for your big day. Pastels are anyway in and go with bright as well as subtle makeup. Her blouse is a little different than the regular cholis and is a jacket with puff sleeves and floral corsages. She has paired it with a light organza stole which you can give a ditch and go for a heavy dupatta with embroidered border on it.

Isha complimented her look with a diamond choker and studs which are perfect as the lehenga is quite exquisite already. It would be great if you go with smokey or pink hue eye makeup and nude lips.

