Impress Your Mother-In-Law By Wearing Kareena Kapoor’s s Bright Red Raghavendra Rathore Suit

Time and again, Kareena Kapoor has proved that her fashion game is always on point. Bebo is an inspiration for many and we have often seen people copy her outfits as well. The Good Newwz actress makes sure that she makes head turn even in a casual avatar and stuns in every attire like a boss.

She recently attended her cousin Armaan Jain’s engagement and wore a red suit that is a must steal. The Good Newwz actress stepped in a ravishing red Raghavendra Rathore ensemble that simply stole our heart. the suit for a perfect fit for the first day after your wedding and we think it will really impress your mother in law as well.

The suit had detailed work on it. The neck and borders were embroidered with golden work that gave the outfit the extra edge. The dupatta also had small details on it and the border was completed with a golden border. Red is the eternal Indian bridal colour and Kareena pulled it off really well.





Talking about Kareena’s makeup, Kareena decided to go for a no-makeup makeup look. Kareena applied a glossy pink lipstick and added a hint of golden blush to complete the look. Kareena accentuated her eye makeup by applying a dash of golded shadow and kohl. She went for a dewy base and dint shy away from applying a lot of highlighter.

Talking about her jewellery, to balance the goldwork on the saree, Kareena added beautiful golden earrings to enhance her look. Pulled back hair and a bindi completed her look. Kareena also carried a pair of mirror drop juttis from the Fizzy Goblet and a potli from Aanchal Sayal to accentuate the look.

Coming to her film Good Newwz, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Hood Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

