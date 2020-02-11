From television to films, Hina Khan has come a long way. The actress has an amazing fan following and apart from her work, many love the actress for her sensible and on-point fashion skills. The actress, whose debut film Hacked just got released, was busy promoting it all across the country and she made sure she did it in style.

Out of the many chic outfits that Hina wore, we got our eye stuck on one of her dresses that we think looks absolutely perfect for Valentine’s Day date. The dress is comfortable, chic and made Hina look like an absolute diva. She paired her look with the right kind of makeup and jewellery and we think all the fashion fanatics should take notes of it.

Considering it is Valentine’s Day outfit, the red dress fits the bill perfectly. The outfit was customized for Hina by Cuin for the promotions of her film. The dress was a bias cut dress that Hina paired with an overcoat both in pink and red checks. The dress was given more details with a white belt on the waist and the middle part of the bottom of the dress.

Hina allowed her suave dress do the talking and ditched wearing any jewellery pieces with the look. She added a silver ring to complete the look and paired it with white boots. She also added a beautiful pearl clip on her hair to balance it out.

Coming to her bright makeup, Hina went for a matt look. She applied a matt base and complimented the base with subtle warm blush and golden eyeshadow. She applied a pink shade of lipstick and went for a thick eyeliner, mascara for her eyes. Highlighter and brown lenses completed her look.

Did you like Hina’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!