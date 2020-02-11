SHOCKING! Rapper Lil D Man Pulls Off A ‘Joker’ In Real Life By Confessing A Murder On Television

An American rapper Lil D Man has confessed of murder on television.

The rapper Lil D Man’s confession was captured on camera for a local news show, reports aceshowbiz.com. The camera was on when the rapper was picked up by the police for his reported involvement in a shootout. He was walking out of a building with his hands behind his back, apparently handcuffed, into a patrol car.

He then started saying: “Shout out to the MPD, they caught me.”

The full form of MPD stands for Marion County Police Department, the department that arrested him. Through his freestyle rapping, Lil D Man spoke of what crime he had committed that would possibly land him behind bars.

A reporter then asked him: “Did you do it?”

The Nebraska-based rapper replied: “Yeah I did it.”

Asked why he did it, he replied after a pause: “Self defense.”

Details on the crime are awaited.

