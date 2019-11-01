Here’s how Birthday queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Keeps Away Stress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the calmest and coolest people in Bollywood. She is always polite with others and never forgets to pass a smile for her fans. People wonder how she manages to remain so calm all the time regardless of the work stress. And guess what! We finally know her secret.

The actress who turned 46 today had earlier revealed that she believes in aromatherapy to relieve all the stress. The ageless beauty is often referred to as a ‘very, very generous’ person. From her gorgeous looks and her suave personality, Aishwarya has inspired a whole generation of young women. And she uses special aromatherapies to make it all look so effortless.





Aishwarya revealed that she loves aromatherapy and testified that the use of aromatic oils like sandalwood help soothe her skin. Some other herbs that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves are chamomile and lavender to relieve stress, anxiety and insomnia. Aishwarya uses eucalyptus and lemongrass to fight infections, and rosemary to keep calm and for clarity.

Stress leads to hair loss many time and hence Aishwarya Rai depends on all-natural treatments to keep her hair healthy. Aishwarya said that she depends on simple oil massages with coconut oil/olive oil/ almond oil, apart from hair packs made from egg and olive oil, milk and honey, and mayonnaise and avocados to keep her hair shiny and lustrous.

How many of you will use these tricks to relieve stress/ Let us know in the comments section below.

