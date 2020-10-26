Helly Shah is one of the leading actresses of Indian Television. She has done several shows and garnered loads of appreciation. Her cute looks and acting skills have helped her get a huge fan following. Her style statement is very unique and is loved by her fans. Maybe that is why, the actress has taken up a fashion project, which is all about self-love.

She has collaborated with a label for the Self Love 2020 collection, which consists of vibrant coloured outfits, and depicts the importance of self-confidence.

“I always want to try something different. For me, fashion is first about comfort rest fills in from the way you carry yourself in the attire you wear. Smart, strong and confident, that’s true fashion for me. What you wear is what you should be,” said Helly Shah.

“Anything which is comfortable and classic is my style,” she added. Well, we cannot agree more with this. Style and comfort always go hand in hand.

On the acting front, the “Swaragini” actress is currently playing the lead role in the show “Ishq Mein Marjawan 2”.

