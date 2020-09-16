FRIENDS X Makeup Revolution Range Under ₹2000 Is HERE; Check Your Favourite Rachel, Monica & Phoebe Lipsticks & Other Products

The wait is finally over. FRIENDS X Makeup Revolution range is here and it’s beautiful beyond our imagination. The entire range consists of Rachel Greene, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller and Joey Tribbiani’s favourite glosses and eye palettes.

The lead cast of the show consisted of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

We have always admired Rachel Greene, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay’s fashion and makeup choices and now there’s an entire range available for us. CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!

The FRIENDS X Makeup Revolution range is now live on Ulta Beauty in the US. It consists of three eye shadow palettes with nine colours each based on the three female lead characters of the show and one lipstick colour dedicated to each.

Rachel Greene’s eye shadow palette consists of colours like Shopping, On A Break, Dinosaur, ’90s, Barney’s, Tag, Chip, Pushover and Crush and it’s for $12 and lipstick for $8.

Monica Geller’s eye shadow palette consists of colours like Clean, Chef, Geller Cup, Chicken, Twins, Frizzy, Bing, Obsessive and Thanksgiving and it’s just for $12 and lipstick for $8.

Phoebe Buffay’s eye shadow palette consists of colours like Smelly Cat, Lobster, Triplet, Ice, Flaky, Buffay, Science Boy, Bike and Ditsy and it’s for $12 and lipstick for $8.

There one’s eyeshadow palette called ‘Revolution X Friends Limitless Palette’ and it’s for $25 and has 27 shades in total.

The entire range would cost you around $85 and it’s a real steal deal.

Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto told Allure, “We looked at each character in detail—what they wear, their mannerisms, the makeup they use, the personalities—and started to build from there. The products take on the life of each character in a really immersive way.”

Share your favourite eyeshadow and lipstick from FRIENDS X Makeup Revolution range in the comments section below.

