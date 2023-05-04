Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most elegantly dressed actresses in Indian cinema. Her fineness in choosing clothes only inspires us and amazes us, no matter what she wears. While we have adored her in every look, her wardrobe is something that every girl wants to have.

Her conduct, grace, and demeanor completely change as she hops into core fashionable wear, making us want to see more of her.

Here is a listicle of all the times Fatima Sana Shaikh enticed us with her fashionable wardrobe.

Looking like a fresh Sunday morning, Fatima Sana Shaikh is in the sunflower mood for this picture. The actress radiates and shines like never before in yellow.

If the queen can humble it down in an Indian wear, she totally knows how to boss it up and increase the glam quotient in this finely detailed silver dress. Her messy hair is the main hero of this fierce photoshoot, making her look exceptionally hot.

Wearing this lovely flowy silver traditional wear, Fatima Sana Shaikh looks like a surreal evening with a beautiful sunset. Still can not have enough of this look!

Fatima Sana Shaikh has won our hearts all over again in this embedded saree that she wore for a starry night at an award show. Keep in the bun uptight and make up the top-notch, the actress glows, and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, Metro In Dino, Dhak Dhak amongst many others.

