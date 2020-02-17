Envy How Gorgeous Gossip Girl Star Blake Lively’s Hair Look? Here’s What You Can Do To Achieve It

Gossip Girl is one of the most popular show that millennials love but what makes the show extra special is Blake lively’s presence on the show. The mother of three has always been considered as a fashion goddess and honestly, we all will agree to the fact that there is never a dull moment when she steps out all glammed up.

More than her outfit, fashion fanatics are crazy over her hair. She always manages to flaunt her gorgeous, luminous tresses and is always able to fashion them in trendy styles. This had us wondering how she manages to make her hair look so gorgeous and guess what we have her secret. It is a simple kitchen ingredient that will cost you much and is a super-easy way to get shiny, silky hair.

While spilling the beans about her secret, the actress told Byrdie, “My mom taught me this really great beauty tip. She used to put oil or mayonnaise on the bottom half of her hair before she would shower. That way, when she would shampoo, the soap wouldn’t strip the bottom of the hair and dry it out, making it brittle.”

Apart from this, BlakeLively, who is married to Ryan Reynolds, recently opened up about her life with three kids. She said it was not easy raising three children. In an interview for the August issue of Marry Claire, she had said: “I wanted to go to a Mommy & Me class before I was a mom. People really expect that you’re suddenly a different woman, and I think it strips a woman’s identity in a way that is kind of strange because I’ve always been innately maternal my whole life.”

Blake is a mom to a 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez and a newborn girl whose name is yet to be revealed.

