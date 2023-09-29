Emily Ratajkowski is a well-known American model who dominates the ramp every time she is signed to walk for a designer in their latest show-stopping collection. The former model – who was born in London but raised in California, not only has the limelight on her when she catwalks but also manages to make heads turn her way whenever she’s snapped in public.

The latter happened earlier today when Emily was spotted arriving at the star-studded Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week. Scroll below to look at her s*xy ensemble – that looks hot AF, and now a little about how she styled it.

To the star-studded Loewe show, Emily Ratajkowski decided to raise the temperature in a s*xy red strapless dress that not only showed off her shoulders but also a hint of her busty assets. The fabric – which slithered down her well-toned body, featured a daringly high but gorgeous split. This hip-high slit showed off the model’s long legs, making her look even taller than an average 5 ft, 7-inch girl.

The red hot dress, which also featured a gathered side detailing on the side with the slit, came with elegant long sleeves that completely covered Emily Ratajkowski’s fingers. The model – who was earlier linked to Brad Pitt and Harry Styles, paired the exquisite ensemble with a black pair of ruched boots with a peculiar-looking heel.

Making sure the eyes stayed on her ensemble while she ran across to the venue under umbrellas, she opted for her hair to blow free in the wind. As for her makeup, she went in favour of a glossy brown nude lip shade, light khol to give her eyes some highlight, filled-out brows, faint eye shadow and some brown blush on her cheek.

While there is no doubt Emily Ratajkowski looked like a million bucks in the spicy, hot and s*xy ensemble, it seems like she was trying her best to keep the fabric close to her chest and near her legs while sprinting across. Was she afraid of a wardrobe malfunction? Well…

Check out her latest look from Paris Fashion Week here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hfsource (@hfsource)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emanuela Formoso (@thefashionlover_net)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mídias ERBR 🖤 (@midiaserbr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mídias ERBR 🖤 (@midiaserbr)

From 1-10 on the hotness meter, how much would you rate this Emily Ratajkowski look? Let us know your honest thoughts about her look in the comments.

