Divyanka Tripathi’s Colourful Lehenga Could Be Your Apt Pick For First Wedding Function Post Lockdown!

With the current lockdown in the country and the entire world, people have nowhere to go and hence they’re dressing up at home to keep themself sane and motivated. Divyanka Tripathi just shared a beautiful picture in lehenga and we are totally drooling over it.

She shared it on Instagram and wrote, “A confession – I feel the most beautiful and comfortable in a lehenga…so much that I at times feel I belong to another era! Do you ever feel like this? Do share. #IBelongToAnotherEra #Throwbacks #WeddingReady”.

Divyanka is wearing a multi-colour lehenga with white base and Gota-Patti on its border. She has paired it with minimalistic jewellery; with colour co-ordinated earrings, maang-teeka and a bangle which is going perfectly with her flared lehenga. She has kept her makeup very subtle with pink cheeks, lips and bold brows.

Meanwhile, Divyanka has been really active on social media during the lockdown period and is giving tips to her fans time and again. She took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes.

“For those who missed several other #HandWashvideos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated…but isn’t it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor…finally kar dikhaya!” Divyanka captioned the clip, which currently has over 289K likes.

