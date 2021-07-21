Disha Patani is one of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood currently. The 29-year-old actress – a fitness freak – knows how to show off that body she spends quality time maintaining. From desi looks to gowns and dresses, Disha can rock it all – but the hottest she looks in when she takes out her gorgeous swimwear.

Advertisement

Disha can be dubbed a water baby, and we aren’t complaining. From giving us fashion and fitness goals to showing us some of the best bikinis and monokinis we should add to our collection – she checks all the right boxes while setting the temperature soaring.

Advertisement

So today, as we in Mumbai are indoor enjoying the cool of the Monsoon, we bring you 10 Disha Patani bikini and monokini looks that are sure to make the room a good deal hotter. Before you scroll down, you may want to turn the AC temperature lower – just saying!

Leopard Print Bikini

Less than a fortnight ago, Disha Patani shared a picture rolling in the sand with the sun shining bright in the background as the waves break on the beach. We wonder what’s hotter – Disha or the sun that’s over 150 million kilometres away from us…

Rust Bikini

In April, Disha Patani hit the beach and rocked a rust coloured frill bikini set. The beauty of the prism beach went notches higher with Ms Patani posing there with the sun kissing her face and the wind blowing into her hair.

Yellow-And-White Bikini

Forget hot; Disha is winning our hearts in this cute white tube bikini set (with a yellow clasp in the centre) with her smile more than her body. That loose hairdo and white pearls on display just make her look way more stunning than she otherwise would.

Beauty In Blue

While blue, especially light blue, is normally associated with coolness, Disha Patani looks too hot to handle in this V-neck off-shoulder bikini set. Have you lowered the temperature of the AC yet?

Floral Monokini

Not everyone can pull off floral prints, especially if it’s on a swimwear piece. But not Disha. The Baaghi 2 actress looks a million bucks in the plunging floral monokini as she sits on the sand and watches the water meet it. The wet hairdo and shades only make it hotter.

Malang Babe

While Disha Patani rocks the bikini look like a pro in real life, she also does it in reel-life. Just take a look at these BTS pictures from the set of Malang. Similar to the blue one, this one looks hotter, and we guess the reason for it is its bright colour.

Magnificent In Mustard

Another time the Radhe actress rocked a monokini was when she wore this mustard piece. With a knot in the front, this look is as elegant as it is hot – and there is no arguing that fact! Period.

Bombshell In Black

Bombshell. That is the only word coming to mind to describe Disha Patani in this black mesh monokini. With the sides cut out and her entire mid-riff cover with the mesh, the black shades only add to her hotness quotient. Is she responsible for global warming? Just asking for a friend.

White Bikini

If she’s a devil in black, she looks like an angel who can make you do anything in this white bikini set. The poise with which she carries herself just makes me love her in bikinis more than I already do.

Magenta Bikini

Last, but definitely not least, on our list is Disha in this magenta bikini set. Just casually walking on the beach – she knows how to look hot, hot and hotter every single time.

Check out these other images of Disha Patani setting the temperature soaring in the water:

Which bikini look of the Malang actress did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Toofan ‘Todu-Talk’: Let’s Discuss Mrunal Thakur’s Magic & How Farhan Akhtar, ROM Delighted The ‘सनीमा’ Fan In Me!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube