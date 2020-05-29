Dealing With Major Acne Breakouts Even Amid Lockdown? THIS Rs. 150 Gel Can Be The Cure!

Oily skin is truly a curse for many. Be it summers, winters, or spring – the breakouts would happen for some reason or the other. Too much junk, lack of hydration as well as dandruff, anything, and everything can cause acne. But we’ve got a solution for you today, a pretty cheap one.

Try using all the expensive tea tree, green tea, or any other famous formula. Be it The Body Shop, Plum or any expensive brand; has anything 100% worked? Not for me at least. However, all you need from a regular drug store is a clindamycin gel. Don’t worry, if it’s the initial stage, mild or severe acne, it only helps inhibit the bacteria.

Rather than the oral antibiotics, you could simply go with topical antibiotics in the form of a clindamycin gel. The simple product we’re recommending here is Clear Gel. This one just costs around Rs. 150 for a 20gm tube and could be used for at least a month or two.

For the application, wash your face every night before going to bed. Put a normal moisturizer that you do on your face. However, make sure you aren’t using anything too greasy that would trigger the breakout further. Take the gel on the tip of your finger and simply apply it on the acne spots. Leave it overnight, and you will see visible changes within days.

This antibiotic has worked wonders for many women over the years. Hope it does for you too! In case, you aren’t being able to find Cleargel (which won’t happen), you could also use alternatives like ‘Glocin Gel.’

NOTE: If you have severe breakouts, you may want to check with your dermatologist first before trying any of these tricks.

Try out this one, and share with us in the comments if it helped you! Also, stay tuned for more such skincare tips.

