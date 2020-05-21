Chapped Lips In Summers? Here’s A ‘Ghar Ka Nuska’ That Work Wonders & Is Just PENNILESS

Gone were the days when we worried about having chapped lips only during winters. We often apply lipsticks and lip glosses these days which is also one of the primary reasons for having chapped lips. No matter how good or expensive lip balms we are using, the results are never satisfying.

But what if we tell you a ‘Ghar ka Nuska’ which is penniless and is hundred per cent satisfying and will give you the best results. We have a wide range of lip scrubs available in the market but do they really work? Honestly, we have tried a lot of branded option and still haven’t got the best results!

Here’s a home remedy that will leave you stunned with the results:

Take a tablespoon of sugar in a bowl.

Mix half tablespoon of honey with it.

Add a little lemon juice also as it lightens the colour of the lips and makes them pink.

Mix all the ingredients and apply it in a circular motion on the lips. Scrub gently using the fingers and wipe it off with a damp cloth.

Do it every alternate day for 3-4 weeks and you’ll get the desired results.

After clearing the lips, apply a little bit of coconut oil to them and leave it for the day. Coconut oil happens to be a great anti-bacterial property and it really helps the lips heal. Here’s also a desi Nuska if you want immediate results; apply some ‘Ghee’ in your navel and leave it overnight. This work WONDERS. WE REPEAT.

Isn’t it easy and non-tedious procedure? So why wait, try it out and let us know in the comments section below on what you would want us to write next about. Till then stay beautiful and healthy!

