Attention Lovebirds! Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat’s Complimenting Traditional Outfits Are A Must Steal This Wedding Season

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been painting every town red ever since they made their relationship official. The two were even paired together is their last release Pagalpanti and got a lot of love from the audience for their cute chemistry. Post the release of the film earlier in November, the couple is now enjoying a friends’ beach wedding together.

Kriti has always been on the top of her fashion game. From casual wears to ethnic wears, the actress knows how to rock an outfit. Her beau Pulkit Samrat is no less as well. The two have been flaunting not just their hot chemistry but also their wedding outfits on social media and we have to admit that we have become a fan of their wardrobe.

Kriti shared an adorable picture with Pulkit besides the beach and we think their complimenting outfits can be your and your bae’s outfit inspiration this wedding season. Kriti opted for a beautiful lehenga while Pulkit went for a complimenting traditional suit and it is just the thing for a sunny, beach-side destination wedding.

Coming to Kriti first, she opted for a baby pink coloured lehenga for the wedding. The lehenga was made out of a mesh cloth and had shimmery work on it with silver. The blouse was a deep neck, backless blouse with thin straps and a dori hanging from the back. The dupatta was the highlight of the whole outfit. It was detailed with frills on the border and looked absolutely gorgeous.

As for her makeup, Kriti went for a very basic look. She applied a light pink colour on her lips, a hint of eyeshadow and a matt base. Kriti went for a kohl-eyed look and thick eyebrows. She added silver jhumkas and a sumptuous maang tikka to complete the look. Kriti tied her hair in a neat bun and added white flowers to it.

Coming to our hero, Pulkit Samrat, he too stepped in wearing a floral kurta with white pyjama. The kurta had a round neck and the printer pink work on the kurta totally complimented Kriti’s lehenga. Pulkit also donned a pair of sunglasses to keep the cool quotient attained and styled his hair with spikes.

Kriti had recently admitted in an ETimes report that the two are indeed in a relationship. She said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it.”

“Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat,” added the actress.

Pulkit also admitted dating Kriti and revealed that she helped him come out of a dark space.

