Ananya Panday has been quite a sensation on social media ever since her debut with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Soon she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress was quick to become a fan favourite for not only her films but also super glamourous and dazzling photos on Instagram.

2020 was an almost dead year for the industry but Ananya continued to charm everyone with her performance in Khaali Peeli. She also signed a couple of big films titled Liger and an untitled one with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi which is slated for release this year.

All this while, the newbie has always made news for her fashion sense and mesmerising pictures. No matter she gets clicked by paparazzi or for a photoshoot, her looks are always spot on.

Recently, she shared some pictures from a photoshoot leaving everyone’s jaws on the floor. Captioning these pictures she wrote, “go play ur video games 🎮”

Seen in an H&M white sleeveless crop top and a vintage painting designed high waist briefs, Ananya Panday tied her hair up in a beautifully messy ponytail and slight flicks falling onto her face. What caught our attention is that how she rocked a crop top worth Rs 1299. Now that’s what we call creating waves on social media without spending too much money. And it’s a style which even her fans can follow. Isn’t it?

The young diva has proven the most desirable young actress from time to time and now these pictures from a photoshoot are all you need for some mesmerisation!

On the work front, Ananya Panday will become the youngest star to be seen in a Pan-India film Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The hardworking actress has been shooting for Shakun Batra’s next as well with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, hopping between shoots without any breaks.

