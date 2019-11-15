Ananya Panday Looks Sultry In A Sheer Lace & Leather Outfit For Katy Perry’s Party!

Ananya Panday attended the most exciting party of this year with none other than the international singer Katy Perry. A grand party was thrown for the international singing star and saw Bollywood’s topmost celebrities.

Ananya also slew with her sheer black outfit and looking extremely gorgeous. The actress opted for the combination of lace and leather perfectly apt for the party. The actress opted for minimal makeup with a pinch of shimmery highlighter added funk to her look.

Ananya Panday was also seen having a gala time with the sensational singer Katy Perry as she took to her social media and posted the picture too.

“She shared the picture with the caption,”Hot N Hot 🥶🤪❤”

The actress who has received a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Also, on the work front, the actress will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

