Alexandra Daddario is among the most beautiful and talented actresses in Hollywood. Throughout her career, she has explored many genres in movies and shows and put forward an impeccable performances. While she has millions of fans who are in love with her craft, many fashionistas also swear by the actress’ outfit picks. And, when it comes to beaches, she can never disappoint by slipping into the most stunning swimsuits. She once blessed her fans’ Instagram profiles as she slipped into the tiniest bikini and put her s*xy toned body on display.

The actress began her acting journey with television when she was just 15. She soon garnered prominence and became a lead star. Alexandra was last seen in the award-winning show White Lotus and received a lot of love for her performance.

Alexandra Daddario has quite a fan base and enjoys a massive following of over 24.5 million on Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her daily life with her fans and treats them with some of her s*xiest pictures. Those who know Alexandra might be aware that she is a beach person and often visits the seashore, either for swimming or some watersports.

Last year, the Baywatch star went to the beach in the tiniest blue bikini. While the thongs-like bottoms of her swimsuit were more in the lighter shade of blue, the strapless top featured a bow-like structure through which she flaunted her b*sty cl*avage. Alexandra Daddario showed off a lot of her skin through the bikini. Her mesmerising toned body and thin waist made her look no less than a dream.

With the blue bikini, the Percy Jackson star added a cool white cap as she hid her face from the sun. She skipped makeup and left her hair open. Check out her look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

