Aishwarya Rai Bachchan swears by this beauty hack for her flawless skin

1994 Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an embodiment of beauty. Even after gaining weight during her pregnancy, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress got back in shape in no time and surprised everyone with her transformation. Her Cannes 2019 appearances were also stunning as she walked in glam gowns on the red carpet at the festival. Even at the age of 45, Aishwarya has flawless skin and she always radiates grace whenever she steps out.

Luckily, we got out hands on the secret that makes her skin look so good. She swears by an organic product that anyone can find in their kitchen and says that this skincare routine is quite effective for exfoliating the skin. So, skincare fanatic take note!

Aishwarya uses a mixture of gram flour (besan), turmeric and cream to attain that bright complexion and youthful looks. This mixture is the best for all skin types and it also helps gets rid of blackheads and impurities in an organic way. Because of the fact that the products are easily available, one can make this pack anytime they want to use it. Also, the natural products in the mixture helps keep the skin away from any side effects.

Priyanka Chopra, Swara Bhasker also use the same trick to keep their skin fresh. This is because gram flour has properties that treat acne while turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, fights dark circles and protects the skin against sun damage and ageing. The cream ensures a supple skin and retains the moisture of the skin.

Now that you know Aishwarya’s secret, how many of you will be trying it out at home? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!