After Babita Phogat & Erica Fernandes, Mona Singh Too Takes Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra’s Red Bridal Lehenga

It was a happy day for Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh as she finally tied the knot with her beau Shyam today. Shyam is an investment banker from South India and had been dating Mona for quite a long time. The wedding function kick started yesterday in Mumbai with Mona’s Mehendi and now the pictures from her wedding are ruling the internet.

Mona Singh opted for a classic red outfit for her wedding. The similar tone-on-tone bridal outfit looked pretty on Mona but we couldn’t help but notice that Mona had taken inspiration from megastar Priyanka Chopra’s wedding lehenga for her bridal outfit as well.

If you all remember, Priyanka Chopra espoused Jonas in a multi-event ceremony at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur last year and she chose a sindoori red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Hindu ceremony wedding. Mona’s outfit was quite similar to PeeCee’s bridal ensemble. Moan, however, added jewellery in diamond and green pearls to go with her lehenga. She kept her makeup minimal and looked divine her bridal avatar.

Well, it looks like Priyanka Chopra’s Sabyasachi lehenga has become a very popular choice amongst the new brides. Mona is not the only one who took inspiration from the actress. Earlier wrestler Babita Phogat too had worn a similar-looking lehenga for her wedding.

Recently, we even spotted Erica Fernandes sporting a similar-looking red lehenga for her friend’s wedding.







Coming back to Mona’s wedding, a source told Bombay Times, “Mona doesn’t want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26.”

On the work front, the actress has been a part of several web series like Mission Over Mars, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and Yeh Meri Family, to name a few. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen in the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!