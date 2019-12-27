Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s 2019 Releases – Kesari, Mission Mangal & Housefull 4; Where Will It Get Ranked In Opening Day Battle?

Good Newwz Box Office: From the last couple of years, Akshay Kumar has been super consistent in his box office journey and 2019 was nothing less than a purple patch of career for the superstar. In this year, Khiladi Kumar delivered a hat trick of hits- Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, which also includes the highest grosser of his career with Housefull 4.

Speaking about his latest release Good Newwz, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, is too looking for a rollicking ride at the ticket windows. The factors such as good pre-release buzz, not-so-great feedback for Dabangg 3, positive critical acclaim-audience report and new year festive period, are surely to benefit the movie in the long run.

Particularly, talking about opening day, the movie took a decent start by opening in the range of 20-25% for morning shows. The occupancy will surely pick up to a great extent before wrapping up the day, but will it be enough to put up good first day numbers when compared with Akshay’s aforementioned releases?

Let’s take a look at the opening day numbers of Akshay’s 2019 releases:

Kesari- 21.06 crores

Mission Mangal- 29.16 crores

Housefull 4- 19.08 crores

As Good Newwz is a regular Friday release, it is touted to open on a good note and not a bombastic start is expected. It will be interesting to see where will it stand amongst Akshay’s previous releases as far as opening day numbers are concerned, and if it manages to cross Housefull 4‘s 19.08 crores.

What do you think, how much will Good Newwz open on its first day to get ranked amongst his best of 2019?

