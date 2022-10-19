The Bigg Boss house is as much a controversial house as it is cupid’s home. The show –over the years- has given us many couples (some still together, others not) and Bigg Boss 15 was no different. The last season of the show saw Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fall in love and today they are one of the most-loved couples, and their fans want to know when they are tying the knot.

Fed up with being asked the question often, Tejasswi recently shared a reel saying “Mujhe nahi pata hai, mujhse mat pucho na.” Well, yesterday, we met up with Karan and the actor exclusively told us what he thinks of his lady love’s unique tactic of avoiding having to deal with the questioning. He also exclusively revealed their marriage plans to us. Read on to know what he said.

Firstly addressing Tejasswi Prakash’s smart tactic to avoid answering the question and putting pressure on him, Karan Kundrra said in Hindi, “(When she does such things) people question me then.” Continuing further the Bigg Boss 15 finalist added, “(Log bolte hai) aacha batao (shaadi kab kar rahe ho). Mai bolta hu ‘Mujhse kyu puchte.’ ‘Unnhone bola aapse pucho.’ Sharam nahi aayi, sab kuch mere upar daal diya. She’s cute like that. (People ask me about marriage plans and when I ask why they are directing the questions to me they responds because Teja said to. She is not ashamed of putting me under pressure like this.)”

On being further asked about his and Tejasswi Prakash’s marriage plans, Karan Kundrra – on a serious note, said, “Yeh toh bada hi serious question hai. Jab waqt milega, kar lenge. Ab toh mai Saki Naka se uthake usko leke jaa nahi sakta (laughing). (It is a serious topic, when we get the time we will get married. I can’t whisk her away from Saki Naka)”

When we pointed out that travelling to Saki Naka takes a lot of time, Teja’s much-in-love boyfriend very innocently replied, “I know. Par dhekho mai roz jaata hu. (But see, I go there daily.) ” On us calling his travelling to her place ‘dedication’ and ‘love,’ the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor replied, “Abhi shaadi bhi nahi hui hai, socho. Aage kya kya karna padega. (We aren’t married yet and I’m doing things like this. Just imagine what will happen in the future.)”

