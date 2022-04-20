One of the most trending things to come out of the Indian OTT space was the cult favourite Mirzapur. The show about the guns and goons of the Heartland landscape was welcomed with open arms and Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shreya Pilgaonkar became household names.

Mirzapur fans – hold your breath as Guddu Pandit has finally reunited with Sweety Bhabhi, albeit in a different way. Prime Video today dropped a quirky video of the duo where Guddu aka Ali Fazal meets Kashaf aka Shriya Pilgaonkar to file a case.

Guddu is baffled to see Sweety bhabhi dressed as a lawyer. What follows next is a quirky conversation between the two!

Clearly this is a cross-over that we all needed & have been waiting for!

Starring Mirzapur fame Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra in the lead, Guilty Minds will stream on Prime Video on April 22

