Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been in the news for various reasons. Her fans have been curious to know which project the diva will pick up next. The mystery has been solved and she is all set to play the female protagonist in a new film titled “Uma”.

“I look forward to commencing shoot as soon as the situation around us gets better. I’m always keen to give a green signal to scripts that are fun, entertaining yet challenging for me as an actor. I’m excited to share ‘Uma’ with all of you!” said Kajal Aggarwal.

The film starring Kajal Aggarwal is directed by Tathagata Singha and produced by Avishek Ghosh. “Uma” is slated to be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the second half of 2021, keeping all Covid-19 protocols in consideration. The other cast members are going to be revealed soon.

