Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 2: Mary Louise Birthday & What’s In Store For Aries, Virgo, Pisces Among Other Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 2: Check out your daily horoscope here and see what the day has to offer.

Celebrity Birthday: Mary Louise Parker

The card calls for being grounded & sticking to your core values this year—a year where you are bound to make improvements; by introspecting and learning from a respected source. Newer opportunities show up on the work front. Keep a tab on your spending. Adhere to a regular practice of chanting or meditation.

For People Celebrating Their Birthday On August 2

Finances: Finances seems to be a source of worry today as you are feeling let down/cheated by someone on the money front today. Gather yourself and see the solutions available.

Relationships: Patience is needed in dealing with a difficult personality today as you can play the role of a caregiver. Display of power (prominent position) in a business negotiation proves to be fruitful.

Health: Your birthday brings in good news on the health front as you are feeling upbeat & energetic. Express your feelings to a loved one as reciprocation seems possible today.

Guidance from the Angelic Realms: Though circumstances don’t look good at the moment, everything is happening as it is supposed to with the blessings of the angels above. As you put the bits and pieces together; an understanding appears.

HOROSCOPE:

Aries: March 21 – April 20: Being too possessive about your money situation today is foreseen as you feel a need to control it. Investments might be on your mind today. Do not hoard things which are no longer of any use.

Taurus: April 21 – May 20: You can seek out the support of a mentor/ teacher today as you seem to be on a soul searching journey today. You can dole out some indispensable advice to people who are close to you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20: Work front looks hectic today as you have a lot of pending tasks to be finished. Help is available around you if you keep your eyes open. Do not hesitate in seeking the advice of a senior/colleague.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22: Steer clear of addictions today as the horoscope indicates a day of overindulgence, leading to a difficult situation. Keep your health status in mind when choosing the path of instant gratification.

Leo: July 23 – August 22: You are full of ideas to execute a given task. Your amiable nature makes you a favourite with your colleagues/business partners as well as loved ones.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22: A good day for those who are self-employed/ business owners as you are enveloped with a sense of fulfilment. You are asked to hold the reins until the next big move.

Libra: September 23 – October 22: Today, people flock to you for opinions and ideas, and you do not disappoint them. Your introspective mood sets the tone for the day. A walk in nature is suggested to spend time with self.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 22: New work-related opportunities are on the horizons for Scorpions as does prospects of increasing money flow becomes widely available. Visas might get approved if looking for a settlement abroad.

Sagittarius: November 23 – December 21: Today, you seem to be in a quiet mood and are awaiting guidance from God. Though it feels like turbulent times; rest assured the angels are always paying attention to what you are asking for.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19: A day of fair trials and tribulations is indicated in the horoscope. If in a position of authority, consider both sides equally without any bias. Victory in legal matters is indicated.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 19: Movement is indicated in the context of change in place of work/job. Though you are unsure of what lies ahead work with determination and focus as options reveal themselves at the right time.

Pisces: February 20 – March 20: A day marked with a shift in perceptions in the horoscope. Be the bigger person when faced with difficult circumstances & let go of what is not in sync with your ideas.

