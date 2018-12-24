Zero VS Simmba Opening Day: Will Ranveer Singh Beat Shah Rukh Khan At The Box Office?

Zero VS Simmba Opening Day: 2018 has almost come to an end, but one thing that still persists is our anticipation for the last movie of the year – Simmba starring Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s Zero released on December 21st and unfortunately, didn’t receive the desired response from the audience. Now, the question that’s boggling our mind is whether the Rohit Shetty directorial will open better than Aanand L Rai’s Zero at the box office?

Talking about Simmba, it’s a desi action entertainer where Ranveer will be seen playing a cop for the first time ever. When Shetty came up with Singham (2011) starring Ajay Devgn, it was a super-hit affair at the box office, and now that Simmba is on the same lines, the expectations are huge! Also, the addition of the Golmaal cast, Ranveer Singh VS Sonu Sood and a cameo by Ajay himself are a cherry on the top for the viewers, and they can’t keep calm!

Moreover, Simmba unlike Zero has also focussed on offline promotions, a simple example of which are the hoardings that have been put all around the city. The SRK starrer was mostly about digital promotions starting from WhatsApp stickers to Amazon’s Alexa.

But one thing that worked for Zero is the stardom. With a star-cast consisting of actors that are already flourishing in the industry – Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma & the king himself, Shah Rukh, a decent opening was inevitable. The movie collected 20.14 crores on its opening day. As in the case of Simmba, Ranveer Singh undoubtedly is considered as a power- packed performer but when compared with the ‘Khans’ – we’re not sure! Also, it’s just Sara Ali Khan’s second film. So, that’s one thing that might be a drawback for this movie.

All in all, though the response of Zero will definitely work in favour of Simmba, only time will tell if the latter will manage to garner a grand opening for itself! What do y’all think?

