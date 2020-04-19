With 278.24 Crores, Kabir Singh Is The Top Adult Grosser Of The Decade; Check Out The Complete Top 10 List

Over the last few years, we saw that the restriction of a particular segment of the audience hardly affected Bollywood films, given the content clicked with the audience. And, there’s a strong example of such a case in the form of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Despite bagging adult certification from CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification), the film emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian history with collections standing tall at 278.24 crores.

Apart from Kabir Singh, there are several other adult certified films that went onto collect good sum, which is actually a good sign from Bollywood’s perspective. The nature of some films’ content though remains a topic of debate as some outings had bold subjects to offer, while others just had the overdose of explicit language or content.

So, we’ll be looking at the top Bollywood adult grossers of the decade (from 2011-2020). Take a look:

1) Kabir Singh (2019) – 278.24 crores

The film’s central character dealt with issues like drug abuse and alcoholism, which was the essence of the film.

2) Grand Masti (2013) – 102.50 crores

The film was full of se*ual comedy and double meaning sequences.

3) The Dirty Picture (2011) – 85 crores

The film was inspired by the lives of Silk Smitha and Disco Shanti, who were known for their erotic roles in

4) Veere Di Wedding (2018) – 83 crores

The film the much-talked-about Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene and also an ample amount of abusive language.

5) Shootout At Wadala (2013) – 62 crores

The film was based on the life of Mumbai’s gangster Manya Surve. It was high on abusive language and violent content.

6) Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) – 62 crores

It wasn’t high on abusive language or sexual content but had a topic somewhat suitable for adult viewing.

7) Udta Punjab (2016) – 59.60 crores

The film dealt with the plight of Punjab’s youth trapped in drug abuse.

8) Malang (2020) – 59.04 crores

It featured some lovemaking scenes, drug-related terms and violence.

9) Delhi Belly (2011) – 54 crores

The film featured the use of abusive language and scenes, which were only suitable for adult viewing.

10) Hate Story 3 (2015) – 53.50 crores

Being an erotic thriller, the film had its share of se*ual content.

