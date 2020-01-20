Will Akshay Kumar BEAT His Own Record Of 750+ Crores/Year With Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj & Bachchan Pandey?

Superstar Akshay Kumar had a gala time last year with highly successful streak including Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. He emerged as the only star to garner a collection of over 750 crores to his credit in a solo year and looks like the 52-year-old is all set to compete with himself in 2020 with an interesting line up of Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

In 2019, Akshay Kumar’s films have amassed a whopping sum of 760.30 crores* including Kesari (153 crores), Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), Housefull 4 (206 crores) and Good Newwz (201.14 crores and counting). At most, the actor to wrap up his golden run around 765 crore mark and in 2020, there’s possibility that he might beat his own record.

As of now, Akshay Kumar has 4 confirmed releases with Sooryavanshi arriving on 27th March 2020, Laxmmi Bomb releasing on 5th June 2020, Prithviraj releasing during Diwali and Bachchan Pandey sealing the year with 25th December’s arrival. To reach the mark of 765 crore mark, his each movie will need to cover the distance of 191.25 crores on an average.

Interestingly, Akshay’s all upcoming movies are being in the news for all the right reasons and enjoying a good pre-release buzz. Furthermore, Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi solely, is predicted to earn over 200 crores like a cakewalk and is backed by factors like- Ajay and Ranveer’s cameo, reunion with Katrina Kaif, Akshay in uniform, favouring the film. Eid release Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of a highly successful Tamil outing, Kanchana, and everyone is excited to see the actor in never-seen-before transgender’s character.

YRF’s Prithviraj will see Akshay portraying the character of King Prithviraj Chauhan and is said to bring fireworks during the Diwali period. And coming to Bachchan Pandey, the masala pot-boiler reunites Akki with director Farhad Samji after the mega-success of Housefull 4, which is touted to be another 200 crore+ grosser of the year.

On the whole, Akshay Kumar is looking forward for another BLOCKBUSTER year and might rule the box office single-handedly!

