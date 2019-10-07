War Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: An Elephantine Sunday For Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Film

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff led action extravaganza War has roared at the Box Office in its first extended weekend. The film took a historic start on the day of its release and recorded the best ever opening day of All Time. The film further remained steady from Day 2 onwards and showed a strong jump again in the weekend.
War in all versions earned 53.35 crores on Day 1, 24.35 crores on Day 2, 22.45 crores on Day 3 and 28.70 crores on Day 4. On Sunday i.e. Day 5, the film showed another strong jump and earned 33-35 crores as per early estimates.
Sunday started on a really strong note for the film as the mornings recorded average occupancy of 50-55%. The advance booking suggested a strong trend throughout the day as there were many housefull and filling fast shows visible on the online ticket booking platforms like Bookmyshow.
The occupancy saw a drop in the evening and night shows but that’s because it’s a working day tomorrow. The extended weekend total of the film is in 162-164 crores range as per early estimates and that’s terrific. Also, the film will easily surpass the 200 crores mark by the end of 1st extended week.
War just needs a rock steady trend in the weekdays and then in the second week & third week. If it manages to do that, then even 300 crores + lifetime business is possible for the film.
