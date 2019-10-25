War Box Office Day 23: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Records An Excellent Week 3 Total

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer actioner has ended the 3rd week on a high note. The film added 21.35 crores more in the 3rd week taking the All India total business to 309.35 crores.

The Siddharth Anand directed film has earned 295 crores in Hindi version and it will soon touch the 300 crores mark too. The collections will get a hit this week due to the release of three major films Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh & Made In China but the action film will take the benefit of the festival period too and will continue to bring in numbers.

War is already Bollywood’s 6th highest grosser of All Time and only 8th film to enter the club.

Meanwhile, Hrithik recently expressed his happiness regarding War entering the 300 crores club. The superstar said that War has redefined action films and action genre forever in India.

“I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that ‘War’ has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Hrithik said.

Tiger Shroff said, “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

