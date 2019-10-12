The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Is The Sky Really Pink For Farhan Akhtar & Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink released yesterday and unfortunately (for the film) the War box office dominance ft. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff is still on. War has been rewriting history daily at the box office & it has become the game of numbers for the film.

From highest opening day to highest week 1 (extended), it’s not just shattering records, it’s creating them. Amidst all of this, a very sweet film The Sky Is Pink released along with Will Smith’s Gemini Man. Whereas the latter will hardly find any buyers, but Priyanka, Farhan’s film will target its audience.

As per the early trends flowing in the movie has earned in the range of 2.50-3.50 crores. This, by no means, is a remarkable feat but it shows it has the scope to rise further on the weekend. It’s to be seen how well War performs and dent the business of The Sky Is Pink.

Nick recently reviewed the film and said, “This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by Shonali Bose’s direction. Priyanka Chopra, I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film.”

“You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people’s lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire ‘The Sky Is Pink‘ cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie,” he added.

The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It released on October 11.

