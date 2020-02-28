Thappad Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Slow Start As Expected

Thappad Box Office: As expected, Anubhav Sinha’s latest film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu in lead has taken a fair start. The film which released today has recorded morning occupancies of 10-15% despite being a small release.

The opening is on the expected note as these kind of films are mostly driven by word of mouth which starts spreading mainly after Saturday. The footfalls are likely to take a swing from the evening and it will be interesting to see where Day 1 of the film leads to.

Thappad is in a similar zone to that of the early 2020 release Chhapaak. However, the opening of the film will be smaller than that due to the star value. While Chhapaak had Deepika Padukone in lead, Thappad has Taapsee.

Meanwhile, Taapsee who has earlier worked with Anubhav in Mulk said the director has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and that not just her filmography but the book of her life — if ever there is one — shall be incomplete without writing about him.

Taapsee on Thursday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself with Sinha, with whom she has worked in films like Mulk and the upcoming film Thappad.

She captioned the image with, “That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don’t know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is!”

The caption further read, “He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you. (And since it’s writing, I shall send it to you only for doctoring) Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career’s best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! Zindabad.”

