Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Records Second Best 2nd Tuesday In Last 12 Months

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: The Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol & Sharad Kelkar starrer period film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the Box Office. The film is doing tremendously well in Maharashtra and good in most of the other regions as well.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had a very good first week and the performance only improved in the 2nd week. Tanhaji recorded the best second weekend of last 12 months beating that of Kabir Singh and now it’s going rock steady even in weekdays.

The film collected 7.72 crores on 2nd Tuesday after a Monday of 8.17 crores which is a really amazing number and again among the top numbers of last 12 months.

Apart from Uri – The Surgical Strike’s 2nd Tuesday business i.e. 6.30 crores, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed many films like Good Newwz, Housefull 4 and others to score 2nd rank. Have a look at the Top 10 second Tuesdays of the last 12 months.

Kabir Singh: 8.31 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 7.72 crores

Good Newwz: 5.04 crores

Housefull 4: 5 crores*

War: 4.20 crores

Chhichhore: 4.11 crores

Super 30: 3.34 crores

Dream Girl: 3.30 crores

Total Dhamaal: 3.20 crores

Kesari: 2.75 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned 183.34 crores so far and is all set to cross 200 crores mark probably by 3rd Friday or Saturday.

Note: Uri – The Surgical Strike with 6.30 crores of business on 2nd Saturday hasn’t been mentioned in the chart because it has been more than 12 months since its release.

