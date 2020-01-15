Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 6 Morning Occupancy: A Rise & Shine Scenario!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan’s period drama is literally creating a storm at the ticket windows. It’s been a 5-day run but the response has been massive with fans all across the country going ga ga over the Om Raut directorial. Here’s what the trends have to suggest about today’s occupancy.

For the unversed, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has made total collections of 90.96 crores till yesterday. Not only has this been one of the most remarkable runs, but it has been an pleasantly surprising one. Now, as per the early trends flowing in, the Ajay Devgn starrer is set for another successful day. The morning occupancy is being registered even better than yesterday as 30-35% shows have been witnessing some great response at the ticket windows.

It’s literally like with every passing day, the movie is rising and shining and clearly there’s no stop to it anytime soon. With no major release this week, Tanhaji has full screen space to add number under its kitty and there’s no single doubt, that it will make the best use of it.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has granted tax exemption to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgan who also plays the title role of Subedar Tanhaji Malusare.

“The film has been granted tax exemption in view of the story of the film that highlights the sacrifice and valour of Tanhaji and is an inspiration for the young generations,” said the government spokesman.

He said that Ajay Devgan had requested the chief minister to grant tax exemption to the film. However, Meghna Gulzar’s film on acid attack survivors ‘Chhapaak‘, released simultaneously with ‘Tanhaji‘, has not been given tax exemption despite requests from acid attack survivors.

