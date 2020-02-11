Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 32: Maintains Very Good Hold

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: After collecting 1.15 crores on Friday, Tanhaji has maintained very good hold on Monday as well with 0.88 crores coming in. The film is just not slowing down even in its fifth week and around 2.50 crores more will come in before the close of week.

This is the first time ever though that the collections have gone below the 1 crore mark and that has happened on the 32nd day, which is remarkable. The biggest of the films lose steam after 20 days and stop collecting in the 1 crore range and here the Om Raut directed period war drama has stayed superb for way longer than that.

So far, the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer has collected 267.76 crores and if the pace continues like this, 270 crores milestone would be crossed before the film enters the sixth week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

