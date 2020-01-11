Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: All Set For A Big Saturday

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan’s latest Bollywood period film has started on an impressive note at the Box Office. The film collected 15.10 crores on Day 1 despite it being a non-holiday release and clash with Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. The film also faced competition from Rajinikanth starrer Darbar especially down south, otherwise the numbers would’ve been better.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set for a bigger day at the Box Office as the film has shown good growth compared to yesterday.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing as far as the advance booking for the day is concerned:

Mumbai

Compared to 20-25% maximum filling fast shows yesterday in 3D, today Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is recording around 50% average filling fast shows in both 2D & 3D. The contribution from 3D shows is of course much more.

Marathi version is also doing well with 60-65% housefull and filling fast shows.

Pune

Pune is simply a riot with 80-85% shows in Hindi going housefull and filling fast. Even 50-55% shows in Marathi version are getting filled speedily.

Delhi

Delhi is also better. Compared to 10-15% FFs yesterday, there are around 25-30% shows promising string occupancies today with more contribution from 3D.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has also shown a good leap. Compared to 20-25% health shows yesterday, the number has jumped to 45-50% today which is impressive.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has got a cold response in 2D version but 75-80% of 3D shows are already being filled fast.

Chennai

Chennai is also doing good on limited release. There are 50% shows promising healthy occupancies.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata are practically not performers as of now.

